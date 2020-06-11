June 11, 2020
WORLD
1 MIN READ
George Floyd’s brother urges Congress to pass police reforms
The brother of George Floyd - the back man who died in police custody, prompting two weeks of protests - has urged lawmakers to reform the policing system. Philonese Floyd called on members of the US Congress to end police brutality and ‘stop the pain’. Our North America Correspondent Jon Brain reports. #georgefloyd #philonesefloyd #georgefloydsbrother
George Floyd’s brother urges Congress to pass police reforms
Explore