Poland halts operations at 12 state-run mines due to pandemic | Money Talks

Poland plans to reopen its borders with other EU countries from Saturday, and resume international flights early next week. That's expected to help business activity rebound. But the mining sector which has been key to the country's economic growth could face more disruptions, because of new cases of the coronavirus. And as Mobin Nasir reports, ensuring safe working conditions in the sector isn't a problem for Poland alone. And we spoke to Kirsten Francescone, the Latin American programme coordinator at MiningWatch Canada in Ottowa. #Poland #MiningSector #Pandemic