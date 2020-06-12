Major paedophilia scandal rocks Germany: 5 Things in 5 Minutes in Germany

This week we are looking at: - Another paedophilia scandal in Germany for the third time in the last one-and-a-half years - Germany, US at odds as Trump reportedly withdraws 10,000 soldiers from Germany - Tens of thousands take to streets for racial equality - Germany lifts travel warnings for EU states, does not advise travel to other countries - Deutsche Oper artists perform in the parking lot Our show 5 Things in 5 Minutes in Germany brings you up to speed on what’s happening in the country with the most interesting five stories of that week. Our Germany correspondent Yunus Paksoy reports.​​