India's Yamuna river cleaner from weeks of factory shutdowns | Money Talks
The Yamuna River in northern India is one of the country's most-sacred rivers, revered by Hindus. It's also one of the most polluted. But the river is now showing signs of recovery, after 10 weeks of a nationwide lockdown that put a stop to economic activities. It's resulted in a temporary halt on the discharge of chemical waste and toxic effluents into its waters. Sena Saylan has the story. #India #Yamuna #ToxicWaste
June 11, 2020
