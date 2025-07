A Look Into: Black Culture​​

With Black Lives Matter protests happening across America, this homemade edition of showcase looks at the contributions made by black artists. Legacies of Slavery 00:42 Charles Burchell, Music Producer and Educator​ 03:46 Black Films Matter 13:10 Mia Mask, Professor of Film at Vassar College 15:37 RaShell Smith-Spears, Associate Professor at Jackson State University 21:31 #BlackLivesMatter #Art #Artist