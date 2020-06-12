Libya's GNA Makes Big Gains | Turkey-Greece Tensions

Libyan warlord Khalifa Haftar's assault on Tripoli has failed and the UN-backed Government of National Accord has cleared the capital of his illegal militias. Now the GNA has its eyes set on the strategic city of Sirte. So, how will these gains change the situation in Libya? Plus, Athens is stepping up its rhetoric against Turkey after saying it’s ready for confrontation. What's behind the rising tensions between Greece and Turkey? Guests: Anas el Gomati Director of the Sadeq Institute Vehbi Baysan Associate Professor at Ibn Haldun University Ali Demirdas Political Analyst Tarik Oguzlu Professor of International Relations at Antalya Science University