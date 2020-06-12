June 12, 2020
Trump announces US to terminate relationship with the World Health Organization
US President Trump has announced that the United States will be terminating its relationship with the World Health Organization over its handling of the coronavirus in China and not holding Beijing to account. Political Science Professor at Cypress College, Peter Mathews, weighs in. #Trump #WorldHealthOrganization #China
