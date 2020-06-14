NEXUS EXTRA: Death of George Floyd IN-DEPTH ANALYSIS

CLICK HERE FOR MORE: https://youtu.be/P6h_7ih8YSg A video by black conservative activist Candace Owens has been viewed more than 85m times. In it she says George Floyd should not be held up as a black hero because of his criminal past and she says racist police brutality is a myth. Against the backdrop of global protests, it's a controversial claim. We explore her claims with musician and avid Trump supporter Joy Villa, conservative Youtuber Anthony Brian Logan and the academic Dr Angela Lewis, an expert on the history of black conservatism in America.