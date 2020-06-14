June 14, 2020
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Foreign couples meet surrogate babies who were stranded in Ukraine
Coronavirus travel restrictions have caused anguish around the world, but for one particular group of parents it's been especially hard. They're parents to more than 100 surrogate babies who have been stranded in the Ukrainian capital Kiev. Now for some, the delay is finally over. Julide Ayger has more details. #SurrogateParenting #TravelRestriction #Ukraine
