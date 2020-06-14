Demonstrators in Atlanta protest police killing of black man

The police officer who shot and killed an African American man at a fast food restaurant in Atlanta has been fired, and his colleague placed on administrative leave. Police bodycam footage shows the officers trying to handcuff Rayshard Brooks - when a scuffle breaks out. He is then shot in the back as he flees. The killing has fuelled anger in a country already facing a racism reckoning. #BlackLivesMatter #AtlantaShooting #PoliceBrutality