CrossFit CEO Greg Glassman resigns after offensive George Floyd tweets

A series of racist comments from CrossFit CEO Greg Glassman have thrown the company into disarray. The Brand makes millions from loaning the power of its name to independent gyms. But now the sports top athletes and businesses are condemning racism and turning their back on CrossFit. Lance Santos reports. #GregGlassman #GregGlassmanresigns #CrossFit