June 15, 2020
France will not remove colonial-era statues, says President Macron
Francois Burgat, Senior Research Fellow-Emeritus at the French National Centre for Scientific Research weighs in on French President Emmanuel Macron saying that France would not take down statues of controversial, colonial-era figures despite recent protests in various countries across the world pulling down colonial statues #GeorgeFloyd #EmmanuelMacron #faceofracism
