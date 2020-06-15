June 15, 2020
UK non-essential businesses reopen after months of lockdown | Money Talks
In the UK, it's the first day of business for non-essential shops since lockdown began at the end of March. Retailers are eager to start earning again, but with social distancing restrictions in place and consumer confidence at an all-time low, there's uncertainty ahead for many stores. Natalie Powell has more from London. #UK #Retail #SocialDistancing
