George Floyd’s death brings back painful memories for Thabo Sefolosha

Many athletes are using their platform to call for racial justice, in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd. But for NBA player Thabo Sefolosha, the video brought back some painful memories. The Houston Rockets’ forward was a victim of police brutality in 2015, resulting in a broken leg and torn ligaments. Aadel Haleem spoke to the 36-year-old NBA veteran.