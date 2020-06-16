BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
US Federal Reserve expands bond purchases to support economy | Money Talks
US stocks have rallied as the Federal Reserve dug deep into its bag of tricks to provide even more support to the economy. The Trump administration is also reportedly planning a massive infrastructure spending package. It all aims to help the world's largest economy recover from its deepest slump since the Great Depression. Paolo Montecillo reports. For more on the latest stimulus measures in the US, we spoke to Jeffrey Tucker, editorial director at the American Institute for Economic Research. He joined us from Great Barrington in Massachusetts. #USFederalReserve #StimulusPackage #USstocks
US Federal Reserve expands bond purchases to support economy | Money Talks
June 16, 2020
Explore
Wildfire in France shuts down Marseille airport, halts trains
Saudi crown prince meets Iran’s foreign minister in first visit since the 12-day war with Israel
Trump says he may take control of DC government, criticises New York mayoral candidate
More than 160 still missing after deadly Texas floods, governor says
Trump jumps to Bondi's defence as she faces MAGA uproar over Epstein files flop
Israel may govern Gaza 'for some time,' rejects PA return — official
Texas river rose 26 feet in an hour and exposed a hidden housing disaster
By Sadiq S Bhat
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Peace deal between Azerbaijan and Armenia 'hopefully, pretty soon': Rubio
US 'hopeful' 60-day Gaza ceasefire agreed upon 'by end of this week' — Trump's envoy
Bangladesh urges 'close' defence cooperation with Türkiye
Türkiye reaffirms support for Syria at cooperation panel in Damascus
Europe should cut 'excessive' dependencies on US, China: Macron
Afghanistan rejects ICC warrants for two senior Taliban leaders as 'nonsense'
Commissioning begins at Türkiye's first nuclear power plant at Akkuyu
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us