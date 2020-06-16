Pyongyang destroys inter-Korean liaison office | Money Talks

Tensions between North and South Korea are rising. Pyongyang on Tuesday blew up an inter-Korean office located North of their demilitarised zone. It said it retaliated over what it sees as provocation from defectors living in the South. As Sibel Karkus reports, the destruction of the building could now take the confrontation to another level. #NorthKorea #SouthKorea #Pyongyang