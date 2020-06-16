June 16, 2020
BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
UK mothers take on more childcare duties during lockdown | Money Talks
Concerns are growing in the UK that gender equality is going backwards during lockdown. New research suggests that mothers in two-parent, heterosexual households are doing more, on average, than fathers when it comes to childcare and housework. Natalie Powell went to find out if that's really the case. #UK #Lockdown #Childcare
UK mothers take on more childcare duties during lockdown | Money Talks
Explore