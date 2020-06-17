June 17, 2020
China says it will work with India to resolve tensions
China says it will work with India to resolve border tensions, following the most violent confrontations in decades. Both sides are blaming each other for provoking violence that killed 20 Indian soldiers. Liz Maddock explains why tensions on the disputed border between the regions of Tibet and Ladakh are so high.
