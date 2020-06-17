June 17, 2020
Cancellation of Art Basel 2020 | The Rolling Art Project | Gaming in Pandemic
On this homemade edition of Showcase; The Rolling Art Project in Tel Aviv 00:30 Anna Burd, Co-Founder of Rollo 00:38 Why Should We Play Video Games during Self-isolation? 07:43 Caroline O'Donoghue, Novelist and Journalist 07:52 Art Basel Canceled the 2020 Edition 16:48 Beatrice Ridley, Art Advisor 16:56 #ArtBasel #TheRollingArtProject #VideoGames
