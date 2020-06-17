WORLD
America’s Reckoning | Inside America with Ghida Fakhry
The police shooting of Rayshard Brooks, a 27-year old black man shot in the back by a white police officer in Atlanta on June 12, has fueled a new wave of protests over police brutality and racial injustice in the United States. As protestors’ demands for police accountability grow, can the US Congress deliver meaningful reform? And is President #Trump using his first campaign rally in more than three months to stoke racial tensions and shore up his base ahead of the elections? Guests: Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson- US Congresswoman (D-TX) and Member of the Congressional Black Caucus DeRay Mckesson- Black Lives Matter Activist & Organizer Michael Steele- Former Chairman of the Republican National Committee and Former Lieutenant Governor of Maryland Watch Inside America ➡ Weekly in-depth interviews with American opinion and policy-makers exploring the issues shaping US politics. 👉http://trt.world/f12h 👉@_InsideAmerica 👉@Ghida_Fakhry 👉@Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3d0LYLy
June 17, 2020
