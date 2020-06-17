Dexamethasone hailed as breakthrough in COVID-19 treatment | Money Talks

UK researchers have found a life-saving COVID-19 drug. The decades-old and widely available steroid called dexamethasone has become the first proven effective treatment. A study found it reduces deaths among the sickest patients. As Sibel Karkus reports, the breakthrough gives cause for fresh hope, as the pandemic flares up again in some parts of the world. For more this, we spoke to Andrea Feigl in Washington DC. She's the chief executive at the Health Finance Institute.