June 17, 2020
Taiwanese bicycle manufacturers see spike in demand | Money Talks
The coronavirus pandemic has effectively changed the way we travel and commute daily. Bicycles are being used increasingly more in many of the world's biggest cities. And as Motheo Khoaripe reports, the world's largest bicycle manufacturer is doing all it can to meet the rising demand. #GiantManufacturers #BicycleDemand #SocialDistancing
