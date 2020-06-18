WORLD
2 MIN READ
Is Joe Biden fit to be president?
More than 30 years after he first ran for president, things are looking up for Joe Biden, a CNN poll last week put him 14 points ahead of Donald Trump - with just 5 months to go till the election in November. The Trump campaign called the poll totally biased but if you do believe their survey, this election is Biden’s to lose.... And that’s not out of the question.​ He’s by far the more popular candidate amongst black Americans but scored a massive own goal last month by saying; if you don't vote for me 'you ain't black' That upset a lot of people as did his reluctance to apologise for his tendency to touch women and girls in a way that some find unsettling. And then there’s his age, at 77 he doesn’t like to be challenged about his mental and physical abilities - but is it a legitimate question? And speaking of running, who’ll be his running mate? He’s pledged it will be a woman but which one? #JoeBiden #election2020 #Nexus
Is Joe Biden fit to be president?
June 18, 2020
Explore
Wildfire in France shuts down Marseille airport, halts trains
Saudi crown prince meets Iran’s foreign minister in first visit since the 12-day war with Israel
Trump says he may take control of DC government, criticises New York mayoral candidate
More than 160 still missing after deadly Texas floods, governor says
Trump jumps to Bondi's defence as she faces MAGA uproar over Epstein files flop
Israel may govern Gaza 'for some time,' rejects PA return — official
Texas river rose 26 feet in an hour and exposed a hidden housing disaster
By Sadiq S Bhat
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Peace deal between Azerbaijan and Armenia 'hopefully, pretty soon': Rubio
US 'hopeful' 60-day Gaza ceasefire agreed upon 'by end of this week' — Trump's envoy
Bangladesh urges 'close' defence cooperation with Türkiye
Türkiye reaffirms support for Syria at cooperation panel in Damascus
Europe should cut 'excessive' dependencies on US, China: Macron
Afghanistan rejects ICC warrants for two senior Taliban leaders as 'nonsense'
Commissioning begins at Türkiye's first nuclear power plant at Akkuyu
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us