Is Joe Biden fit to be president?

More than 30 years after he first ran for president, things are looking up for Joe Biden, a CNN poll last week put him 14 points ahead of Donald Trump - with just 5 months to go till the election in November. The Trump campaign called the poll totally biased but if you do believe their survey, this election is Biden’s to lose.... And that’s not out of the question.​ He’s by far the more popular candidate amongst black Americans but scored a massive own goal last month by saying; if you don't vote for me 'you ain't black' That upset a lot of people as did his reluctance to apologise for his tendency to touch women and girls in a way that some find unsettling. And then there’s his age, at 77 he doesn’t like to be challenged about his mental and physical abilities - but is it a legitimate question? And speaking of running, who’ll be his running mate? He’s pledged it will be a woman but which one? #JoeBiden #election2020 #Nexus