June 18, 2020
BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Indian factories struggle as migrant workers leave cities | Money Talks
Officials in India have started lifting COVID-19 lockdown orders in some states, but many factories are struggling to reopen because of labour shortages. Millions of migrant workers who lost their jobs were forced to leave the big cities. And as Aksel Zaimovic reports, the void left by the exodus is proving hard to fill. #India #MigrantWorkers #COVID19
Indian factories struggle as migrant workers leave cities | Money Talks
Explore