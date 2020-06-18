Hong Kong Disneyland reopens after six months of closure | Money Talks

It's a place where dreams come true - or at least that's what the marketing team at Disney tells us. It may even be true, but for the past six months, it's been more of a nightmare for Disneyland in Hong Kong. It was forced to close its doors because of the coronavirus pandemic - but now it's finally reopened. Michelle Hennessy went to the Magic Kingdom to see how Mickey and friends are welcoming visitors again. #HongKong #Disneyland #Lockdown