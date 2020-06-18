BIZTECH
Congress empowers Trump to slap sanctions on China over Uighurs | Money Talks
A new law that allows the US government to slap sanctions on China over its treatment of Uighurs is stoking tensions between Washington and Beijing. The Chinese government's threatening to retaliate, a move that could intensify an ongoing trade war. Despite the rising tensions, one of President Trump's former aides is accusing him of colluding with his Chinese counterpart. Mobin Nasir reports. For more, we spoke to Doug Barry in Washington . He’s a Senior Director of Communications at the US-China Business Council. #UScongress #DonaldTrump #USsanctions
June 18, 2020
