June 19, 2020
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Growing movement to recognise Juneteenth as holiday
Juneteenth has been celebrated by African Americans for more than 150 years. That's ever since word of President Abraham Lincoln's declaration to end slavery finally reached the southern slave states. Now, as the country faces up to its ingrained racial injustice, some states are holding up Juneteenth as a second Independence Day. Yasmine El-Sabawi reports.
Growing movement to recognise Juneteenth as holiday
Explore