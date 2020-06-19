June 19, 2020
COVID-19: Turkey Sees a New Spike in Cases
Turkey was able to keep coronavirus deaths relatively low during the height of the pandemic. But there's been a recent spike in cases since the country reopened at the start of June. We look at Turkey's early response to the virus and how it plans to tackle a potential second wave. Guests: Serhat Unal Professor at Hacettepe University Mario Ottiglio Global Health Policy Expert
