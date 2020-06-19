WORLD
1 MIN READ
A Turning Point For US-Turkey Relations? | Turkey's COVID-19 Response
The US and Turkey have disputes on everything from the Syrian war to military hardware. But recent gains by the UN-backed Libyan government against warlord Khalifa Haftar may have opened a window for better relations. Will the situation in Libya be a turning point for the NATO allies? Plus, after Turkey reopened in early June, there's been a spike in COVID-19 cases. Is the country headed for a second wave? Guests: Glen Howard President of the Jamestown Foundation Kadir Ustun Executive Director at SETA DC Serhat Unal Professor at Hacettepe University Mario Ottiglio Global Health Policy Expert
A Turning Point For US-Turkey Relations? | Turkey's COVID-19 Response
June 19, 2020
Explore
Wildfire in France shuts down Marseille airport, halts trains
Saudi crown prince meets Iran’s foreign minister in first visit since the 12-day war with Israel
Trump says he may take control of DC government, criticises New York mayoral candidate
More than 160 still missing after deadly Texas floods, governor says
Trump jumps to Bondi's defence as she faces MAGA uproar over Epstein files flop
Israel may govern Gaza 'for some time,' rejects PA return — official
Texas river rose 26 feet in an hour and exposed a hidden housing disaster
By Sadiq S Bhat
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Peace deal between Azerbaijan and Armenia 'hopefully, pretty soon': Rubio
US 'hopeful' 60-day Gaza ceasefire agreed upon 'by end of this week' — Trump's envoy
Bangladesh urges 'close' defence cooperation with Türkiye
Türkiye reaffirms support for Syria at cooperation panel in Damascus
Europe should cut 'excessive' dependencies on US, China: Macron
Afghanistan rejects ICC warrants for two senior Taliban leaders as 'nonsense'
Commissioning begins at Türkiye's first nuclear power plant at Akkuyu
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us