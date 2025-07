A tale of two plagues: Locusts in South Asia and the coronavirus

As the world endures a pandemic, there appears to be another big problem on our hands: locusts. Swarms of them are currently impacting South Asia, and experts believe climate change is to blame. Here's how the locust threat and swarms began in Africa: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=63-ffx43N5I #locusts #coronavirus #plague