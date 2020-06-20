June 20, 2020
EU Parliament: New EU taxes needed to finance recovery fund
European Union leaders have failed to agree on a multi billion dollar coronavirus rescue fund. The proposed plan would see the bloc borrowing money collectively and distributing it via grants and loans, with the biggest packages going to the worst affected countries like Italy and Spain. But as Sarah Morice reports, some members are objecting. #eurecoveryplan #recoveryfund #eu
