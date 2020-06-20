At least 100,000 people expected at Trump rally in Tulsa

People in Tulsa, Oklahoma are camping out ahead of Donald Trump's rally on Saturday. The city's mayor expects at least 100-thousand people to gather. The Trump campaign is requiring waivers to be signed, so people won't be able to sue if they're exposed to the coronavirus. Trump's rally comes as Covid-19 cases hit a high in Tulsa. Jon Brain reports. #TulsaRally #TrumpRally #Coronavirus