Being an Aid Worker in a Pandemic

The world is still battling Covid-19, but the Yemeni people were already fighting the battle of daily survival amid a devastating war. As the pandemic hits Yemen, do people see it as another threat, or do they have greater problems to deal with? Kakhaber Khasaya, an aid worker from the International Committee of the Red Cross, goes out and meets crowds of people as part of his work. He explains what it means to be an aid worker in a country where the humanitarian work cannot be put on hold for the pandemic to pass over. #YemenWar #AidWork #CoronavirusPandemic