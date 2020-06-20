June 20, 2020
Bollywood stars tagged 'hypocrites' for speaking against racism
Several Bollywood stars have spoken out against the death of George Floyd and racism in the US. But on social media, they're being called out for their double standards as many of them have either featured in ads for skin fairness products or remained silent on police brutality against minorities. #BollywoodRacism #Bollywood #KanganaRanaut
