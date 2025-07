Egypt’s Sisi threatens military intervention in Libya over ‘red line’

Egypt’s Abdelfattah el Sisi has warned Libya’s UN-recognised government of a military intervention if it crosses a “red line” by attacking Sirte and Jufra. Egypt, the UAE and Russia have been backing Libyan warlord Khalifa Haftar against the country’s internationally recognised Government of National Accord. #LibyaWar #Sisi #GNA