June 22, 2020
Anti-Muslim sentiments on the rise across Europe – report
A report by Turkish think tank SETA sheds light on the growing racism and anti-Muslim sentiment across Europe. According to surveys in 32 European countries, anti-Muslim hatred undermines the life of millions of Muslim citizens, weakens domestic security, and strengthens the rise of xenophobic and racist groups. #EU #Anti-Islam #EuropeanIslamaphobiaReport
