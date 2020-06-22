UK says Reading stabbing 'action of a lone individual'

The UK’s Interior Minister says the threat posed by lone-actor terrorists is growing in the country. On Saturday, an attacker with a knife killed three people in a park in the southern town of Reading. Khairi Saadallah, a Libyan-born man is under arrest for the incident which is being treated as “terrorism”. Mehmet Solmaz reports. #readingstabbing #ukstabbing #ukterror