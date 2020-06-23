Covid-19 Survivor: The infection alone was traumatic, but the profiling that followed made it worse

We speak with Covid-19 survivor Dieunit Kanyinda about the issues he has been facing after getting infected with coronavirus in Democratic Republic of Congo. Survivors and those thought to have been in contact with Covid-19 are struggling to fit back into DRC society because of stigmatisation. #coronavirus #DRCcoronavirus #stigma