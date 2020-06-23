June 23, 2020
Autonomous zone to be dismantled in Seattle
Mayor Jenny Durkan is planning to end autonomous zone in Seattle. She gave go ahead for city to dismantle police-free protest zone after a violent weekend. Earlier this month protesters took over six blocks here. Officers had abandoned their building as they tried to deescalate tensions that have been mounting since the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. #autonomous #autonomouszone #Seattle
