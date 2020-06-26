WORLD
Blues Brothers at 40 | Gone with the Wind | Racist Statues?
On this homemade edition of Showcase; Historical Statues To Be Destroyed​ 00:33 Madge Dresser, Honorary Professor of History at University of Bristol 00:52 Gone with the Wind 08:39 Izetta Nicole, Staff Writer at Black Nerd Problems 08:51 The Blues Brothers 40th Anniversary​ 17:13 Jason Gorber, Managing Editor of Thatshelf.com 17:45 #BlueBrothers #GonewiththeWind #Culture
Blues Brothers at 40 | Gone with the Wind | Racist Statues?
June 26, 2020
