BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
UK restaurants prepare to reopen after 3 months of lockdown | Money Talks
Restaurants in Britain look set to reopen on July the 4th, after more than three months of forced closure. But the industry is bracing itself for a difficult return. Businesses are still waiting for full guidelines from the government about the safety measures that need to be in place in order to. And there are concerns about the impact social distancing will have on atmosphere. Natalie Powell has more. Chris Roebuck joined us from Kent in the UK. He is a visiting professor of Transformational Leadership at the Cass Business School in London. #UKrestaurants #Lockdown #SocialDistancing
UK restaurants prepare to reopen after 3 months of lockdown | Money Talks
June 23, 2020
Explore
Trump, Netanyahu hold second White House meeting as Gaza ceasefire talks narrow
UK says prepared to impose further sanctions on Israel if Gaza ceasefire isn’t reached within weeks
Wildfire in France shuts down Marseille airport, halts trains
Saudi crown prince meets Iran’s foreign minister in first visit since the 12-day war with Israel
Trump says he may take control of DC government, criticises New York mayoral candidate
More than 160 still missing after deadly Texas floods, governor says
Trump jumps to Bondi's defence as she faces MAGA uproar over Epstein files flop
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel may govern Gaza 'for some time,' rejects PA return — official
Peace deal between Azerbaijan and Armenia 'hopefully, pretty soon': Rubio
US 'hopeful' 60-day Gaza ceasefire agreed upon 'by end of this week' — Trump's envoy
Bangladesh urges 'close' defence cooperation with Türkiye
Türkiye reaffirms support for Syria at cooperation panel in Damascus
Europe should cut 'excessive' dependencies on US, China: Macron
Afghanistan rejects ICC warrants for two senior Taliban leaders as 'nonsense'
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us