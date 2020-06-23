Antalya boat operators resume tours amid new hygiene rules | Money Talks

After nearly three months in coronavirus lockdown, Turkey's tourism hotspots have been preparing to welcome visitors again. Boat and sightseeing tours are popular, and yacht owners and tour operators have implemented new hygiene rules to make tourists safer. As Sibel Karkus reports from Antalya, businesses hope this will help them hit the water again. #Antalya #SocialDistancing #Turkey