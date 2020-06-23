WORLD
UK govt takes relaxation measures a big step further
In England, coronavirus restrictions are being further eased, but people are being warned of a possible second wave if they don’t observe new social distancing rules. Cinemas, restaurants and hotels will open as the government attempts to kick start the economy. As a whole, the UK has the highest number of deaths in Europe. Iolo ap Dafydd reports. #ukreopening #ukcoronavirus #englandreopening
June 23, 2020
