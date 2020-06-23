Family seeks justice over father’s roadside death

The French media are showing footage of an incident in January, when a delivery driver was pulled over and detained by police. While being forcefully restrained, Cedric Chouvait can be heard pleading ‘I’m suffocating’. Parallels with the George Floyd killing in the United States are being made because Chouvait died two days after his arrest. Nick Davies-Jones reports. #francechokehold #chokehold #chokeholdban