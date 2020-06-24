WORLD
Former NFL player Husain Abdullah thinks Colin Kaepernick should return as executive, not player
Similar to Colin Kaepernick, retired free safety Husain Abdullah had an unconventional NFL career. After four seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, Husain and his brother Hamza walked away from their pro football careers in 2012, to take a spiritual journey to Mecca. Upon returning the following year, Husain Abdullah was named captain in his first season with the Kansas City Chiefs. He retired in 2016 at the age of 30, after suffering his fifth concussion.
June 24, 2020
