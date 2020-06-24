WORLD
CHILD REFUGEES: Vulnerable children going missing in Europe
The young are said to be less at risk than most to the effects of COVID-19. But what of those whose plight has largely been forgotten because of the disease? We discuss the child refugees and the thousands who’ve gone missing across Europe. Guests: Matt Saltmarsh Senior External Relations Officer at UNHCR Tess Berry-Hart Head of Aid and Advocacy at Calais Action Zia Ahmed Eshanzada TRT World Research Centre Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it’s about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT WORLD. #Missingchildren #childrefugees #refugees #migrants #refugeecrisis
CHILD REFUGEES: Vulnerable children going missing in Europe
June 24, 2020
