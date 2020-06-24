WORLD
2 MIN READ
Noam Chomsky on US Democracy | Inside America with Ghida Fakhry
US President Donald #Trump used his rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, to energize his base, amid his continuing slide in national polls which now give his Democratic rival Joe Biden an increasing lead. Trump also appealed to his supporters to ‘save America’s heritage’ from those who seek to demolish it and ‘impose their new oppressive regime in its place.’ In racially-charged language, the President called the Coronavirus ‘Kung flu’ and referred to criminals as ‘hombres’. This comes on the heels of scathing criticism by former National Security Advisor, John Bolton, who revealed in his new book that the President repeatedly appealed to foreign leaders to help him win a second term. So where does American democracy stand today? Noam Chomsky, Professor Emeritus at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, MIT, joins Ghida Fakhry on Inside America. Watch Inside America ➡ Weekly in-depth interviews with American opinion and policy-makers exploring the issues shaping US politics. 👉http://trt.world/f12h 👉@_InsideAmerica 👉@Ghida_Fakhry 👉@Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3d0LYLy
June 24, 2020
