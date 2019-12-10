WORLD
MIN READ
Ukraine and Russia agree to ceasefire by end of year
The presidents of Ukraine and Russia have agreed a "full and comprehensive" ceasefire by the end of the year. They're also vowing to facilitate an exchange of prisoners. It was the first time the two men met - and the first summit to bring the leaders of the two countries together in more than three years. The conflict betwen the two nations started back in 2014, after Russian-backed separatists started fighting in eastern Ukraine. That was quickly followed by a Russian military intervention in the region. Elena Casas reports from Paris. #ukrainerussiaagreement #ukrainerussia #ukrainerussiaceasefire
December 10, 2019
