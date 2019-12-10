Regime attacks disrupt local economy in Syria

The Russian backed Assad regime's bombing campaign against Idlib province has resulted in the death of over 1000 people and the displacement of hundreds of thousands of others. The attacks are not only targeting civilians but also marketplaces and factories. TRT World's Obaida Hitto sent us this report from a factory that was recently attacked and spoke to people about how the attacks are effecting the local economy. #syrianwar #syrianews #idlibbombing