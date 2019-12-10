Nobel Peace Prize: Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed wins prize, seeks reforms at home

Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has won the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize. He is credited with fostering regional peace. However, back home, ethnic and religious violence has increased. Over 80 people were killed in October and around three million are believed to have been displaced as a result of these conflicts. And as Coletta Wanjohi reports this is likely to be the biggest challenge to the Prime Minister's leadership, as he seeks to make political and economic changes.