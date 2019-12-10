WORLD
1 MIN READ
Nobel Peace Prize: Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed wins prize, seeks reforms at home
Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has won the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize. He is credited with fostering regional peace. However, back home, ethnic and religious violence has increased. Over 80 people were killed in October and around three million are believed to have been displaced as a result of these conflicts. And as Coletta Wanjohi reports this is likely to be the biggest challenge to the Prime Minister's leadership, as he seeks to make political and economic changes. #nobelpeaceprize #nobelpeaceprize2019 #nobel2019
Nobel Peace Prize: Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed wins prize, seeks reforms at home
December 10, 2019
Explore
Trump, Netanyahu hold second White House meeting as Gaza ceasefire talks narrow
UK says prepared to impose further sanctions on Israel if Gaza ceasefire isn’t reached within weeks
Wildfire in France shuts down Marseille airport, halts trains
Saudi crown prince meets Iran’s foreign minister in first visit since the 12-day war with Israel
Trump says he may take control of DC government, criticises New York mayoral candidate
More than 160 still missing after deadly Texas floods, governor says
Trump jumps to Bondi's defence as she faces MAGA uproar over Epstein files flop
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel may govern Gaza 'for some time,' rejects PA return — official
Peace deal between Azerbaijan and Armenia 'hopefully, pretty soon': Rubio
US 'hopeful' 60-day Gaza ceasefire agreed upon 'by end of this week' — Trump's envoy
Bangladesh urges 'close' defence cooperation with Türkiye
Türkiye reaffirms support for Syria at cooperation panel in Damascus
Europe should cut 'excessive' dependencies on US, China: Macron
Afghanistan rejects ICC warrants for two senior Taliban leaders as 'nonsense'
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us